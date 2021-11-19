The UCF Knights (6-4) and UConn Huskies (1-9) will clash in a matchup at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 33.3% of UConn's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 8.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 64 points per game, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Knights games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5 total in this game is 1.9 points higher than the 53.6 average total in Huskies games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Knights have been favored by 30.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Knights put up 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies allow (36.8).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.

The Knights collect 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4) than the Huskies allow per contest (441.3).

When UCF totals over 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).

UConn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 5-4-0 this year.

The Huskies have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more this year.

UConn's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Huskies put up 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights give up (27.2).

When UConn scores more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Huskies collect 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up per contest (380.4).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (17).

Season Stats