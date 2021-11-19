Publish date:
UCF vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- In 33.3% of UConn's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 8.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 64 points per game, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 1.9 points higher than the 53.6 average total in Huskies games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 30.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Knights put up 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies allow (36.8).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.
- The Knights collect 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4) than the Huskies allow per contest (441.3).
- When UCF totals over 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UConn is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Huskies have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more this year.
- UConn's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Huskies put up 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights give up (27.2).
- When UConn scores more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Huskies collect 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up per contest (380.4).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|UConn
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
263.3
380.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
14
Giveaways
18
17
Takeaways
12