Publish date:
UCLA vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCLA vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65.5 points only two times this year.
- USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 56.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bruins and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 65.5 total in this game is 8.0 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Trojans games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bruins have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Bruins rack up 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans allow per outing (28.9).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.
- The Bruins average 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans allow per matchup (396.6).
- When UCLA churns out over 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- USC's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Trojans put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins give up (27.4).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.
- The Trojans average 441.3 yards per game, 49.9 more yards than the 391.4 the Bruins allow.
- USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 391.4 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.6
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
424.3
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
391.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
10
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
15