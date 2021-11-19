Pac-12 foes will meet when the UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65.5 points only two times this year.

USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bruins and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.5 total in this game is 8.0 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Trojans games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bruins have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bruins rack up 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans allow per outing (28.9).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Bruins average 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans allow per matchup (396.6).

When UCLA churns out over 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

USC's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Trojans put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins give up (27.4).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.

The Trojans average 441.3 yards per game, 49.9 more yards than the 391.4 the Bruins allow.

USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 391.4 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats