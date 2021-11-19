Publish date:
Utah State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of 10 times.
- Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.8 points above the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 62.7 points, a number 10.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Aggies score 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.5).
- When Utah State records more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Aggies rack up 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (330.8).
- When Utah State churns out over 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cowboys' takeaways (11).
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This year, the Cowboys have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Cowboys average 22.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Aggies give up (26.2).
- When Wyoming scores more than 26.2 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 342.0 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 397.7 the Aggies give up.
- When Wyoming churns out more than 397.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Wyoming
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
468.4
Avg. Total Yards
342.0
397.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.8
16
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
11