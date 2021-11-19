The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC foes at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Utah State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of 10 times.

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.8 points above the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 62.7 points, a number 10.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Aggies score 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.5).

When Utah State records more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (330.8).

When Utah State churns out over 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cowboys' takeaways (11).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Cowboys have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cowboys average 22.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Aggies give up (26.2).

When Wyoming scores more than 26.2 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 342.0 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 397.7 the Aggies give up.

When Wyoming churns out more than 397.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats