The No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 rivals at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 59 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 12.6 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

The 59 total in this game is 2.3 points above the 56.7 average total in Ducks games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

In Utah's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Utah's games this year have hit the over in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).

The Utes put up 35.7 points per game, 13.1 more than the Ducks give up per outing (22.6).

Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Utes collect 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks give up per matchup (367.7).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 367.7 yards.

This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon is 4-6-0 this year.

This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Ducks put up 35.3 points per game, 11.5 more than the Utes allow (23.8).

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.

The Ducks rack up 441.3 yards per game, 95.6 more yards than the 345.7 the Utes allow.

In games that Oregon piles up more than 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats