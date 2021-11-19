Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 59 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 12.6 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
- The 59 total in this game is 2.3 points above the 56.7 average total in Ducks games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Utes put up 35.7 points per game, 13.1 more than the Ducks give up per outing (22.6).
- Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
- The Utes collect 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks give up per matchup (367.7).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 367.7 yards.
- This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon is 4-6-0 this year.
- This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks put up 35.3 points per game, 11.5 more than the Utes allow (23.8).
- Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.
- The Ducks rack up 441.3 yards per game, 95.6 more yards than the 345.7 the Utes allow.
- In games that Oregon piles up more than 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
345.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.7
11
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
19