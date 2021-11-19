The UTEP Miners (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the Rice Owls (3-7, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTEP vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTEP's games this season have gone over 47 points four of nine times.

Rice's games have gone over 47 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points under the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Miners games this season is 52.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.9 points, 4.9 more than the set total in this contest.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Miners average 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls allow (36.5).

The Miners average 390.7 yards per game, 41.6 fewer yards than the 432.3 the Owls give up per contest.

When UTEP totals over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (15).

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).

Rice has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 19.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Miners give up (22.7).

When Rice scores more than 22.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Owls rack up 353.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 334.9 the Miners give up.

When Rice amasses over 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats