UTEP vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP's games this season have gone over 47 points four of nine times.
- Rice's games have gone over 47 points in eight of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 12.2 points under the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 52.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.9 points, 4.9 more than the set total in this contest.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Miners average 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls allow (36.5).
- The Miners average 390.7 yards per game, 41.6 fewer yards than the 432.3 the Owls give up per contest.
- When UTEP totals over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (15).
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Rice has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Owls rack up 19.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Miners give up (22.7).
- When Rice scores more than 22.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Owls rack up 353.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 334.9 the Miners give up.
- When Rice amasses over 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Rice
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
334.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
18
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
15