C-USA rivals will battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 8-2-0 this year.

So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).

UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Roadrunners average 446.1 yards per game, 124.8 more yards than the 321.3 the Blazers allow per matchup.

UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team picks up over 321.3 yards.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Blazers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Blazers put up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners allow (19.0).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers average 381.0 yards per game, 58.8 more yards than the 322.2 the Roadrunners allow.

When UAB churns out more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats