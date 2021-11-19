Publish date:
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTSA is 8-2-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).
- UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Roadrunners average 446.1 yards per game, 124.8 more yards than the 321.3 the Blazers allow per matchup.
- UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team picks up over 321.3 yards.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Blazers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Blazers put up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners allow (19.0).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers average 381.0 yards per game, 58.8 more yards than the 322.2 the Roadrunners allow.
- When UAB churns out more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UAB
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
446.1
Avg. Total Yards
381.0
322.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.3
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
16