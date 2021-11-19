Publish date:
Washington vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Colorado's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 48.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.7 more than the 43 total in this contest.
- Huskies games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Huskies have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This year, the Huskies rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes give up (27.5).
- When Washington puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Huskies rack up 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5), than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (418.1).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (15 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- In Colorado's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Buffaloes have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Buffaloes put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies allow (21.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 21.2 points.
- The Buffaloes collect 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies allow (340.2).
- When Colorado amasses more than 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Colorado
22.8
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
325.5
Avg. Total Yards
275.9
340.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.1
15
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
8