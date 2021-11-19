Pac-12 foes will battle when the Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Washington vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Colorado's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.

Saturday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.7 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Huskies games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Huskies have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Huskies rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes give up (27.5).

When Washington puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies rack up 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5), than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (418.1).

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (15 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

In Colorado's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Buffaloes have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Buffaloes put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies allow (21.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 21.2 points.

The Buffaloes collect 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies allow (340.2).

When Colorado amasses more than 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).

