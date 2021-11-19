Publish date:
Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Arizona's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- Friday's total is 9.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- Washington State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars put up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats allow (29.5).
- Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.
- The Cougars average only 7.9 more yards per game (375.2), than the Wildcats give up per outing (367.3).
- When Washington State churns out more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 15 points or more five times this year and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Wildcats rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars give up (26.0).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 26.0 points.
- The Wildcats collect 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars give up per matchup (397.8).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses more than 397.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Arizona
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
26.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
350.0
397.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.3
16
Giveaways
20
22
Takeaways
6