Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Arizona's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 52.5.

Friday's total is 9.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Washington State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cougars put up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats allow (29.5).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Cougars average only 7.9 more yards per game (375.2), than the Wildcats give up per outing (367.3).

When Washington State churns out more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 15 points or more five times this year and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Wildcats rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars give up (26.0).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 26.0 points.

The Wildcats collect 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars give up per matchup (397.8).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses more than 397.8 yards.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats