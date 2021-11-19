Big 12 foes will do battle when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia's games this season have gone over 56.5 points three of 10 times.

So far this season, 60% of Texas' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.5, is 7.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Mountaineers average 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns surrender (32.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Mountaineers average 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Longhorns allow per outing (436.7).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 436.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Texas' games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Longhorns score 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).

When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Longhorns rack up 85.5 more yards per game (436.0) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (350.5).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 350.5 yards.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (9).

Season Stats