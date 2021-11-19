Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia's games this season have gone over 56.5 points three of 10 times.
- So far this season, 60% of Texas' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.5, is 7.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Mountaineers average 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns surrender (32.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Mountaineers average 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Longhorns allow per outing (436.7).
- In games that West Virginia picks up more than 436.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Texas' games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Longhorns score 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).
- When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Longhorns rack up 85.5 more yards per game (436.0) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (350.5).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 350.5 yards.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.0
350.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.7
17
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
14