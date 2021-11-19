The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.5, is 4.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hilltoppers games this season feature an average total of 66.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Hilltoppers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Hilltoppers put up 18.4 more points per game (41.4) than the Owls give up (23.0).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 126.9 more yards per game (520.8) than the Owls give up per outing (393.9).

When Western Kentucky totals over 393.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (16).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Owls put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Hilltoppers surrender (28.6).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Owls collect 20.0 fewer yards per game (411.0) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (431.0).

In games that Florida Atlantic piles up more than 431.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Owls have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats