Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- In 77.8% of Nebraska's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.
- Saturday's total is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Badgers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 9 points or more this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Badgers rack up 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.9).
- Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.9 points.
- The Badgers collect 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (363.1).
- When Wisconsin totals over 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Cornhuskers average 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers give up (14.6).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 459.0 yards per game, 242.7 more yards than the 216.3 the Badgers give up.
- In games that Nebraska totals over 216.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- This year the Cornhuskers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Nebraska
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.9
389.6
Avg. Total Yards
459.0
216.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.1
21
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
12