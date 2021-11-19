Big Ten opponents will battle when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in five of 10 games this season.

In 77.8% of Nebraska's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.

Saturday's total is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 9 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Badgers rack up 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers collect 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (363.1).

When Wisconsin totals over 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Cornhuskers average 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers give up (14.6).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 459.0 yards per game, 242.7 more yards than the 216.3 the Badgers give up.

In games that Nebraska totals over 216.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

This year the Cornhuskers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (19).

Season Stats