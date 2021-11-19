Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has also chipped in with 32 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 52 times, producing 32.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.3% of the 339 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Pascal is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 14.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- In two matchups, Pascal has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.
- This week Pascal will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (201.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pascal was targeted two times and recorded two catches for nine yards.
- Over his last three outings, Pascal has caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
52
15.3%
32
328
3
9
23.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
76
22.4%
55
729
5
10
26.3%
Jonathan Taylor
35
10.3%
29
303
1
2
5.3%
Mo Alie-Cox
28
8.3%
15
211
4
5
13.2%
Powered By Data Skrive