There will be player props available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has also chipped in with 32 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 52 times, producing 32.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.3% of the 339 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Pascal is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 14.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

In two matchups, Pascal has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.

This week Pascal will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (201.2 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pascal was targeted two times and recorded two catches for nine yards.

Over his last three outings, Pascal has caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3% Mo Alie-Cox 28 8.3% 15 211 4 5 13.2%

