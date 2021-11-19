Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

There will be player props available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has also chipped in with 32 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 52 times, producing 32.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.3% of the 339 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Pascal is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 14.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • In two matchups, Pascal has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.
  • This week Pascal will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (201.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pascal was targeted two times and recorded two catches for nine yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Pascal has caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

Mo Alie-Cox

28

8.3%

15

211

4

5

13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive