Zack Moss has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Moss has rushed for 260 yards on 72 carries (28.9 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 passes for 166 yards (18.4 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 72 of his team's 240 carries this season (30.0%).

The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Moss' 21 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Colts are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.

Allowing 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Colts have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Colts have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Moss picked up 27 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Moss has racked up 52 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught eight passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 72 30.0% 260 4 23 41.1% 3.6 Devin Singletary 80 33.3% 398 2 11 19.6% 5.0 Josh Allen 59 24.6% 322 3 16 28.6% 5.5 Matt Breida 7 2.9% 32 1 1 1.8% 4.6

