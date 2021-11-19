Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Zack Moss has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Moss has rushed for 260 yards on 72 carries (28.9 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 166 yards (18.4 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 72 of his team's 240 carries this season (30.0%).
  • The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Moss' 21 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Colts are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.
  • Allowing 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Colts have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Colts have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Moss picked up 27 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Moss has racked up 52 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

72

30.0%

260

4

23

41.1%

3.6

Devin Singletary

80

33.3%

398

2

11

19.6%

5.0

Josh Allen

59

24.6%

322

3

16

28.6%

5.5

Matt Breida

7

2.9%

32

1

1

1.8%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive