A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has racked up 41 receptions for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.6% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his four matchups against the Texans, Brown's 111.8 receiving yards average is 39.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup against the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 263.8 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 16-yard performance against the Saints last week on one catch (16 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
- During his last three games, Brown has put up 213 yards (on 16 grabs) and one touchdown.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
69
21.6%
41
567
3
7
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
9.7%
21
336
0
4
8.3%
Jeremy McNichols
33
10.3%
25
215
1
4
8.3%
Chester Rogers
24
7.5%
15
195
1
3
6.2%
