Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for A.J. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (8-2) and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet in a Week 11 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has racked up 41 receptions for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 21.6% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

In his four matchups against the Texans, Brown's 111.8 receiving yards average is 39.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup against the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 263.8 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 16-yard performance against the Saints last week on one catch (16 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.

During his last three games, Brown has put up 213 yards (on 16 grabs) and one touchdown.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 69 21.6% 41 567 3 7 14.6% Julio Jones 31 9.7% 21 336 0 4 8.3% Jeremy McNichols 33 10.3% 25 215 1 4 8.3% Chester Rogers 24 7.5% 15 195 1 3 6.2%

