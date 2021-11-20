Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for A.J. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (8-2) and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet in a Week 11 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has racked up 41 receptions for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.6% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his four matchups against the Texans, Brown's 111.8 receiving yards average is 39.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup against the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 16-yard performance against the Saints last week on one catch (16 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
  • During his last three games, Brown has put up 213 yards (on 16 grabs) and one touchdown.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

69

21.6%

41

567

3

7

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

9.7%

21

336

0

4

8.3%

Jeremy McNichols

33

10.3%

25

215

1

4

8.3%

Chester Rogers

24

7.5%

15

195

1

3

6.2%

