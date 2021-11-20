Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Dillon has 421 rushing yards (42.1 per game) on 97 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 19.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 263 times this season, and he's carried 97 of those attempts (36.9%).
- The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Dillon's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 64.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in two matchups versus the Vikings, has not run for a TD.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 130.6 yards per game.
- Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Dillon racked up 66 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He chipped in with two receptions for 62 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Dillon has run for 190 yards on 45 carries (63.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 106 yards.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
97
36.9%
421
2
19
35.2%
4.3
Aaron Jones
123
46.8%
541
3
28
51.9%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
20
7.6%
55
2
5
9.3%
2.8
Kylin Hill
10
3.8%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
