Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 11 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Dillon has 421 rushing yards (42.1 per game) on 97 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 263 times this season, and he's carried 97 of those attempts (36.9%).
  • The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Dillon's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 64.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in two matchups versus the Vikings, has not run for a TD.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 130.6 yards per game.
  • Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Dillon racked up 66 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 62 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Dillon has run for 190 yards on 45 carries (63.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 106 yards.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

97

36.9%

421

2

19

35.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

123

46.8%

541

3

28

51.9%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

20

7.6%

55

2

5

9.3%

2.8

Kylin Hill

10

3.8%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive