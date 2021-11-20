In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 11 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Dillon has 421 rushing yards (42.1 per game) on 97 carries with two touchdowns.

He also averages 19.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 263 times this season, and he's carried 97 of those attempts (36.9%).

The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Dillon's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 64.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in two matchups versus the Vikings, has not run for a TD.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 130.6 yards per game.

Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Dillon racked up 66 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He chipped in with two receptions for 62 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Dillon has run for 190 yards on 45 carries (63.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 106 yards.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 97 36.9% 421 2 19 35.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 123 46.8% 541 3 28 51.9% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 20 7.6% 55 2 5 9.3% 2.8 Kylin Hill 10 3.8% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

