Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (196-for-295), tossing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 55 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 5.5 yards per game.
- The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.9% of the time.
- Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 295 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Rodgers averages 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDs in four of those games against the Vikings.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are giving up 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.
- Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
Powered By Data Skrive