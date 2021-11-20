In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (196-for-295), tossing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 55 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 5.5 yards per game.

The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.9% of the time.

Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 295 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Rodgers averages 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDs in four of those games against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are giving up 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.

Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5%

