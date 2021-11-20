Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (196-for-295), tossing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 55 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 5.5 yards per game.
  • The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.9% of the time.
  • Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 295 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers averages 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDs in four of those games against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are giving up 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.
  • Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

98

29.2%

65

864

3

12

20.7%

Aaron Jones

47

14.0%

37

298

4

11

19.0%

Randall Cobb

32

9.5%

23

265

4

9

15.5%

