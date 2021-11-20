Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 11 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's stat line this year features 50 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 73 times.
  • Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (73 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Thielen has averaged 83.1 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups against the Packers, 25.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Thielen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 221.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.
  • Thielen's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

