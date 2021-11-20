Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 11 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's stat line this year features 50 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 73 times.

Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (73 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Thielen has averaged 83.1 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups against the Packers, 25.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Thielen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 221.0 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.

Thielen's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive