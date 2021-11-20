Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's stat line this year features 50 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 73 times.
- Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (73 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Thielen has averaged 83.1 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups against the Packers, 25.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Thielen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 221.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.
- Thielen's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
K.J. Osborn
41
12.0%
29
341
2
2
5.3%
