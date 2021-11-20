SEC opponents will clash when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) meet the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points eight of 10 times.

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 17.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks give up (22.9).

Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide average 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).

Alabama is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 346.9 yards.

The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Razorbacks score 30.9 points per game, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide give up (18.2).

When Arkansas scores more than 18.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 288.2 yards.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats