November 20, 2021
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) meet the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points eight of 10 times.
  • Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 17.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
  • Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Alabama's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks give up (22.9).
  • Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).
  • Alabama is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 346.9 yards.
  • The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .
  • Arkansas has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Razorbacks score 30.9 points per game, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide give up (18.2).
  • When Arkansas scores more than 18.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).
  • Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 288.2 yards.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsArkansas

44.6

Avg. Points Scored

30.9

18.2

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

484.0

Avg. Total Yards

439.8

288.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

346.9

8

Giveaways

7

16

Takeaways

12