Publish date:
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points eight of 10 times.
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 17.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more so far this season.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks give up (22.9).
- Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).
- Alabama is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 346.9 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Razorbacks score 30.9 points per game, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide give up (18.2).
- When Arkansas scores more than 18.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 288.2 yards.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.9
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
439.8
288.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.9
8
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
12