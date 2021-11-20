Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Allen Robinson II's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has totaled 339 yards on 30 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 37.7 yards per game, on 50 targets.
  • Robinson has been the target of 50 of his team's 237 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • Robinson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Robinson collected 57 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Ravens, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 outing against the Steelers, Robinson was targeted six times, totaling 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Robinson has hauled in 105 yards (on nine grabs).

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

50

21.1%

30

339

1

4

14.8%

Darnell Mooney

59

24.9%

36

450

2

4

14.8%

Cole Kmet

44

18.6%

28

284

0

6

22.2%

Marquise Goodwin

24

10.1%

12

173

0

1

3.7%

