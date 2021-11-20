Before placing any wagers on Allen Robinson II's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has totaled 339 yards on 30 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 37.7 yards per game, on 50 targets.

Robinson has been the target of 50 of his team's 237 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Robinson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Robinson collected 57 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Ravens, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Steelers, Robinson was targeted six times, totaling 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Robinson has hauled in 105 yards (on nine grabs).

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 50 21.1% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Darnell Mooney 59 24.9% 36 450 2 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 44 18.6% 28 284 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 24 10.1% 12 173 0 1 3.7%

