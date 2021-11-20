Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Antonio Gibson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (3-6) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson's team-high 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) have come on 135 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 158 receiving yards (17.6 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
  • His team has run the ball 241 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (56.0%).
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Gibson put up 61 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Panthers, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Panthers.
  • Allowing 107.0 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Panthers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Gibson ran the ball 24 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on 14 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gibson has 149 rushing yards (49.7 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

135

56.0%

506

5

20

57.1%

3.7

Taylor Heinicke

39

16.2%

247

1

8

22.9%

6.3

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

136

1

4

11.4%

4.0

Jaret Patterson

24

10.0%

81

0

1

2.9%

3.4

