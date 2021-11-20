Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Antonio Gibson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (3-6) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson's team-high 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) have come on 135 carries, with five touchdowns.

He also has 158 receiving yards (17.6 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.

His team has run the ball 241 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (56.0%).

The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gibson put up 61 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Panthers, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Panthers.

Allowing 107.0 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Panthers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Gibson ran the ball 24 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He tacked on 14 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Gibson has 149 rushing yards (49.7 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 135 56.0% 506 5 20 57.1% 3.7 Taylor Heinicke 39 16.2% 247 1 8 22.9% 6.3 J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 136 1 4 11.4% 4.0 Jaret Patterson 24 10.0% 81 0 1 2.9% 3.4

