Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson's team-high 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) have come on 135 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He also has 158 receiving yards (17.6 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
- His team has run the ball 241 times this season, and he's carried 135 of those attempts (56.0%).
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Gibson put up 61 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Panthers, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Panthers.
- Allowing 107.0 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Panthers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Gibson ran the ball 24 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He tacked on 14 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Gibson has 149 rushing yards (49.7 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught seven passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
135
56.0%
506
5
20
57.1%
3.7
Taylor Heinicke
39
16.2%
247
1
8
22.9%
6.3
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
136
1
4
11.4%
4.0
Jaret Patterson
24
10.0%
81
0
1
2.9%
3.4
