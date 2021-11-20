Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Troy's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points above the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 57.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Appalachian State is 7-3-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Mountaineers score 35.7 points per game, 12.6 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (23.1).
- When Appalachian State records more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers rack up 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans allow per contest (321.6).
- In games that Appalachian State piles up over 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Mountaineers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Troy is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Trojans rack up 25.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).
- When Troy scores more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 357.0 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 350.0 the Mountaineers give up.
- In games that Troy churns out over 350.0 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Trojans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Troy
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
350.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.6
17
Giveaways
15
18
Takeaways
20