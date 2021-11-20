Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Troy's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points above the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 57.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 7-3-0 this year.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers score 35.7 points per game, 12.6 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (23.1).

When Appalachian State records more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans allow per contest (321.6).

In games that Appalachian State piles up over 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).

Troy Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 3-6-0 this year.

The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Troy's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Trojans rack up 25.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

When Troy scores more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Trojans rack up 357.0 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 350.0 the Mountaineers give up.

In games that Troy churns out over 350.0 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Trojans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats