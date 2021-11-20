Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West foes will battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points six of 10 times.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
  • The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • Arizona is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.
  • Arizona has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).
  • When Arizona scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
  • Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up more than 400.6 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).
  • Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this year, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks put up just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals surrender (18.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.
  • The Seahawks average 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals allow per contest (323.0).
  • When Seattle amasses more than 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • At home, as 2-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In four home games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 48.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 50.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

