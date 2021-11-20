NFC West foes will battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points six of 10 times.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).

When Arizona scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up more than 400.6 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Seahawks put up just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals surrender (18.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.

The Seahawks average 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals allow per contest (323.0).

When Seattle amasses more than 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

At home, as 2-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1).

In four home games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 48.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 5-0 overall.

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2-point favorites or more.

In five road games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 50.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

