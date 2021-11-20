Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points just two times this year.

In 50% of Oregon State's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.0 points more than the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.6, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 59.8 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Sun Devils have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils score 4.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Beavers surrender (26.3).

Arizona State is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 35.4 more yards per game (423.5) than the Beavers allow per matchup (388.1).

When Arizona State churns out more than 388.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Beavers' takeaways (15).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon State is 6-4-0 this year.

The Beavers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Beavers rack up 34.0 points per game, 12.8 more than the Sun Devils give up (21.2).

Oregon State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Beavers average 444.6 yards per game, 121.9 more yards than the 322.7 the Sun Devils allow.

When Oregon State totals more than 322.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats