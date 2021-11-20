Publish date:
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.
- UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 12.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- In Army's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Black Knights average 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen give up (44).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 44 points.
- The Black Knights collect 400.2 yards per game, 77 fewer yards than the 477.2 the Minutemen allow per contest.
- When Army picks up more than 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have seven giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- In UMass' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.
- UMass has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Minutemen score nine fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights give up (24.2).
- When UMass scores more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Minutemen collect 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights give up per outing (322.7).
- When UMass picks up more than 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|UMass
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
44
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.9
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
477.2
7
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
10