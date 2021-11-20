The Army Black Knights (6-3) and UMass Minutemen (1-9) will battle in clash of FBS Independent opponents at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 12.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

In Army's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Black Knights average 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen give up (44).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 44 points.

The Black Knights collect 400.2 yards per game, 77 fewer yards than the 477.2 the Minutemen allow per contest.

When Army picks up more than 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have seven giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

In UMass' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.

UMass has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Minutemen score nine fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights give up (24.2).

When UMass scores more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen collect 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights give up per outing (322.7).

When UMass picks up more than 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (9).

