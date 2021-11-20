The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC foes at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

In 55.6% of South Carolina's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

Saturday's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.

The 46.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers average 7.2 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks give up (24.4).

Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Tigers average 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (354.2).

In games that Auburn picks up more than 354.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (22).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks put up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).

When South Carolina puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gamecocks collect 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers give up (375.4).

South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 375.4 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats