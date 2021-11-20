Publish date:
Auburn vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- In 55.6% of South Carolina's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.
- The 46.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers average 7.2 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks give up (24.4).
- Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Tigers average 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (354.2).
- In games that Auburn picks up more than 354.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (22).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- South Carolina has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Gamecocks put up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks collect 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers give up (375.4).
- South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 375.4 yards.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.5
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
432.7
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
375.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.2
10
Giveaways
20
8
Takeaways
22