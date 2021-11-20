Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has taken 112 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (58.1 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (54.6%).
- The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Ekeler's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Steelers allow 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler ran the ball 11 times for 44 yards (four yards per carry).
- Ekeler tacked on three catches for 15 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- In his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 39 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ekeler also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
112
54.6%
523
5
28
54.9%
4.7
Justin Herbert
30
14.6%
117
2
12
23.5%
3.9
Justin Jackson
13
6.3%
101
0
4
7.8%
7.8
Larry Rountree III
34
16.6%
82
1
7
13.7%
2.4
