November 20, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before Austin Ekeler hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has taken 112 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (58.1 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (54.6%).
  • The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Ekeler's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Steelers allow 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler ran the ball 11 times for 44 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Ekeler tacked on three catches for 15 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 39 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Ekeler also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

112

54.6%

523

5

28

54.9%

4.7

Justin Herbert

30

14.6%

117

2

12

23.5%

3.9

Justin Jackson

13

6.3%

101

0

4

7.8%

7.8

Larry Rountree III

34

16.6%

82

1

7

13.7%

2.4

