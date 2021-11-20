Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Hooper, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hooper and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Hooper Prop Bet Odds

Austin Hooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hooper has racked up 208 yards on 24 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 20.8 yards per game on 35 targets.

So far this season, 11.9% of the 294 passes thrown by his team have gone Hooper's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hooper has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Hooper's nine receiving yards total is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).

Hooper did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.

The Lions are allowing 257.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Hooper hauled in four passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Hooper's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 65 yards (21.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Hooper's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Austin Hooper 35 11.9% 24 208 2 8 22.9% David Njoku 31 10.5% 22 352 2 6 17.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 23 7.8% 16 330 3 2 5.7% Jarvis Landry 34 11.6% 23 219 0 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive