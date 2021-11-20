Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Austin Hooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Hooper, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hooper and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Hooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hooper has racked up 208 yards on 24 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 20.8 yards per game on 35 targets.
  • So far this season, 11.9% of the 294 passes thrown by his team have gone Hooper's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hooper has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his one matchup against the Lions, Hooper's nine receiving yards total is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
  • Hooper did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.
  • The Lions are allowing 257.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Hooper hauled in four passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • Hooper's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 65 yards (21.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Hooper's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Austin Hooper

35

11.9%

24

208

2

8

22.9%

David Njoku

31

10.5%

22

352

2

6

17.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

23

7.8%

16

330

3

2

5.7%

Jarvis Landry

34

11.6%

23

219

0

5

14.3%

