Publish date:
Austin Hooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit
Austin Hooper Prop Bet Odds
Austin Hooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hooper has racked up 208 yards on 24 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 20.8 yards per game on 35 targets.
- So far this season, 11.9% of the 294 passes thrown by his team have gone Hooper's way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hooper has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his one matchup against the Lions, Hooper's nine receiving yards total is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
- Hooper did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.
- The Lions are allowing 257.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Hooper hauled in four passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Hooper's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 65 yards (21.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Hooper's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Austin Hooper
35
11.9%
24
208
2
8
22.9%
David Njoku
31
10.5%
22
352
2
6
17.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
23
7.8%
16
330
3
2
5.7%
Jarvis Landry
34
11.6%
23
219
0
5
14.3%
