In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (5-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes (161-of-246), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 8.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Browns have run 50.1% passing plays and 49.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield accounts for 28.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Detroit

This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (257.0 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Mayfield threw for 73 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Mayfield has racked up 516 passing yards (172.0 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage (45-for-73) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 31 10.5% 22 352 2 6 17.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 23 7.8% 16 330 3 2 5.7% Jarvis Landry 34 11.6% 23 219 0 5 14.3%

