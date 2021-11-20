Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes (161-of-246), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 8.0 yards per game on the ground.
- The Browns have run 50.1% passing plays and 49.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mayfield accounts for 28.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Detroit
- This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (257.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Mayfield threw for 73 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Mayfield has racked up 516 passing yards (172.0 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage (45-for-73) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
31
10.5%
22
352
2
6
17.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
23
7.8%
16
330
3
2
5.7%
Jarvis Landry
34
11.6%
23
219
0
5
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive