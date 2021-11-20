Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (5-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes (161-of-246), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 8.0 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Browns have run 50.1% passing plays and 49.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mayfield accounts for 28.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (257.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Mayfield threw for 73 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mayfield has racked up 516 passing yards (172.0 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage (45-for-73) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

31

10.5%

22

352

2

6

17.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

23

7.8%

16

330

3

2

5.7%

Jarvis Landry

34

11.6%

23

219

0

5

14.3%

