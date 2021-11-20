The Chicago Bears (3-6) will aim to stop a four-game skid when they clash with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44.5 points five of nine times.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.8, 4.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-6-0 this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.

The Ravens collect 414.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 348.9 the Bears allow per matchup.

When Baltimore churns out over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in four chances).

Chicago has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens surrender (24.1).

The Bears average 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow per matchup (371.6).

In games that Chicago amasses over 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

In four home games this year, Chicago has hit the over once.

Bears home games this season average 42.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Baltimore has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more away from home.

Baltimore has hit the over once in four away games this year.

Ravens away games this season average 47.6 total points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

