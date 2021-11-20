Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will aim to stop a four-game skid when they clash with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44.5 points five of nine times.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.8, 4.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens put up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.
  • The Ravens collect 414.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 348.9 the Bears allow per matchup.
  • When Baltimore churns out over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).
  • Chicago is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in four chances).
  • Chicago has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens surrender (24.1).
  • The Bears average 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow per matchup (371.6).
  • In games that Chicago amasses over 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • In four home games this year, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Baltimore has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in four away games this year.
  • Ravens away games this season average 47.6 total points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

