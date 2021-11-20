The Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup versus the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 50 points in seven of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 14.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.2 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 50-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 4-1-1 ATS in those matchups.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats put up 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears surrender (19.9).

Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.

The Wildcats rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7), than the Bears allow per matchup (354.9).

When Kansas State churns out over 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 16 takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year the Bears put up 14.3 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Bears rack up 453.0 yards per game, 112.2 more yards than the 340.8 the Wildcats allow.

Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals over 340.8 yards.

This season the Bears have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (13).

Season Stats