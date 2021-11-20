Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 50 points in seven of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 14.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.2 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 4-1-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Wildcats put up 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears surrender (19.9).
- Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.
- The Wildcats rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7), than the Bears allow per matchup (354.9).
- When Kansas State churns out over 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year the Bears put up 14.3 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Bears rack up 453.0 yards per game, 112.2 more yards than the 340.8 the Wildcats allow.
- Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals over 340.8 yards.
- This season the Bears have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Baylor
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
35.4
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
370.7
Avg. Total Yards
453.0
340.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.9
12
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
16