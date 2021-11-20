The Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC opponents at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 33.3% of New Mexico's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.0 point above the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 58.4, 10.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 6-4-0 this year.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

This year, the Broncos rack up just 2.8 more points per game (29.7) than the Lobos surrender (26.9).

When Boise State puts up more than 26.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos average 33.6 more yards per game (382.6) than the Lobos give up per outing (349.0).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 349.0 yards.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lobos have 12 takeaways .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has one win against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Lobos average 6.5 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Broncos surrender (20.1).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.

The Lobos rack up 135.1 fewer yards per game (252.6) than the Broncos allow per outing (387.7).

This year the Lobos have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (21).

