ACC foes will do battle when the Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) face the Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Boston College's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of nine times.

Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 53.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Boston College has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Seminoles give up (27.1).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Eagles collect just 17.5 fewer yards per game (368.3) than the Seminoles give up per matchup (385.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 385.8 yards.

This year, the Eagles have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (16).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Seminoles have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Seminoles rack up 8.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Eagles give up (19.9).

Florida State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.

The Seminoles rack up 49.3 more yards per game (384.0) than the Eagles give up (334.7).

Florida State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 334.7 yards.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

Season Stats