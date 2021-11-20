Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cooks has 57 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 641 receiving yards (71.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 84 of his team's 298 passing attempts this season, or 28.2% of the target share.
- Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his three matchups against the Titans, Cooks' 88.7 receiving yards average is 21.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 287.1 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 outing against the Dolphins, Cooks was targeted 14 times, totaling 56 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Cooks has caught 17 passes on 27 targets for 160 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.3 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
84
28.2%
57
641
2
8
25.0%
Chris Conley
17
5.7%
10
196
1
0
0.0%
Nico Collins
22
7.4%
15
191
0
1
3.1%
Jordan Akins
28
9.4%
21
184
0
4
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive