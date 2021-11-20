Before placing any wagers on Brandin Cooks' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals meet in Week 11 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-8) square off against the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 57 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 641 receiving yards (71.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 84 of his team's 298 passing attempts this season, or 28.2% of the target share.

Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three matchups against the Titans, Cooks' 88.7 receiving yards average is 21.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 287.1 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Dolphins, Cooks was targeted 14 times, totaling 56 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Cooks has caught 17 passes on 27 targets for 160 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 84 28.2% 57 641 2 8 25.0% Chris Conley 17 5.7% 10 196 1 0 0.0% Nico Collins 22 7.4% 15 191 0 1 3.1% Jordan Akins 28 9.4% 21 184 0 4 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive