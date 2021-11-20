Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Buffalo Bills (6-3) versus the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 11.5 points more than the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 46.5 average total in Colts games this season.
  • Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills are 4-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
  • Buffalo has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bills score 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts surrender per matchup (23.0).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Bills collect 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per outing (363.6).
  • When Buffalo piles up over 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.
  • Indianapolis has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This year, the Colts won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Colts put up 26.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bills allow (15.0).
  • Indianapolis is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it records more than 15.0 points.
  • The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per matchup (274.1).
  • When Indianapolis picks up more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0).
  • This year, in four home games, Buffalo has gone over the total once.
  • Bills home games this season average 47.3 total points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • Away from home, Indianapolis is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • In three of four road games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Colts away games this season is 44.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

