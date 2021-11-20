It'll be the Buffalo Bills (6-3) versus the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in NFL Week 11 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.5 points more than the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 46.5 average total in Colts games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills are 4-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Buffalo has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bills score 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts surrender per matchup (23.0).

Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Bills collect 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per outing (363.6).

When Buffalo piles up over 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This year, the Colts won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Colts put up 26.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bills allow (15.0).

Indianapolis is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it records more than 15.0 points.

The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per matchup (274.1).

When Indianapolis picks up more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0).

This year, in four home games, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

Bills home games this season average 47.3 total points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, Indianapolis is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In three of four road games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

The average total in Colts away games this season is 44.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.