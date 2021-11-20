Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Byron Pringle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Byron Pringle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Pringle's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pringle has 22 catches (on 30 targets) for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 7.0% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Pringle's way.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Pringle was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 46 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Pringle's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

