Byron Pringle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas
Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds
Byron Pringle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pringle has 22 catches (on 30 targets) for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 7.0% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Pringle's way.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Pringle was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 46 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
Pringle's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Byron Pringle
30
7.0%
22
301
3
1
1.7%
Tyreek Hill
111
25.9%
75
855
8
14
24.1%
Travis Kelce
89
20.7%
62
747
5
7
12.1%
Mecole Hardman
56
13.1%
40
399
1
9
15.5%
