BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- Georgia Southern's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.6 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- In BYU's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- BYU has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 33.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.6 per matchup the Eagles give up.
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.
- The Cougars average 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles give up per matchup.
- When BYU totals over 450.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Eagles score just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Eagles collect 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars give up per contest (391.7).
- Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 391.7 yards.
- This year the Eagles have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
450.7
Avg. Total Yards
363.1
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.4
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
8