The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) in college football action at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

BYU has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 33.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.6 per matchup the Eagles give up.

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Cougars average 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles give up per matchup.

When BYU totals over 450.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Eagles score just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Eagles collect 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars give up per contest (391.7).

Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 391.7 yards.

This year the Eagles have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (17).

Season Stats