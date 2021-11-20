Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about C.J. Uzomah and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah's 28 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 313 yards (34.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (28 total) of his team's 290 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 243.1 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns in Week 9, Uzomah was targeted five times and totaled 24 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Uzomah has caught 11 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 49.3 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 28 9.7% 25 313 5 2 5.9% Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7%

