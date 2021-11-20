Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah's 28 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 313 yards (34.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (28 total) of his team's 290 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 243.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns in Week 9, Uzomah was targeted five times and totaled 24 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Uzomah has caught 11 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 49.3 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
28
9.7%
25
313
5
2
5.9%
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
