Publish date:
Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cal vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.9, is 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 49.9, 4.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- The 53.3 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Golden Bears have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal give up (30.3).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6), than the Cardinal allow per outing (426.9).
- Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 426.9 yards.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinal have just two against the spread wins in seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinal average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).
- When Stanford puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (362.4).
- Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 362.4 yards.
- The Cardinal have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Stanford
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
390.6
Avg. Total Yards
312.4
362.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.9
6
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
6