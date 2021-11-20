The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the field for the 2021 edition of The Big Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.9, is 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 49.9, 4.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Golden Bears have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal give up (30.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.3 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6), than the Cardinal allow per outing (426.9).

Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 426.9 yards.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinal have just two against the spread wins in seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cardinal average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).

When Stanford puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal rack up 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (362.4).

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 362.4 yards.

The Cardinal have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats