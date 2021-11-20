Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will battle the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • In 66.7% of Washington's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.9, 1.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
  • This year, the Panthers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Football Team allow (27.3).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.3 points.
  • The Panthers collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per matchup (376.4).
  • In games that Carolina picks up over 376.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with Washington.
  • Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Washington has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Football Team rack up just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).
  • When Washington scores more than 19.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers allow (280.7).
  • Washington is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up over 280.7 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In five home games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.
  • In four road games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.