The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will battle the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of 10 games this season.

In 66.7% of Washington's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.9, 1.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The 46.9 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year, the Panthers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Football Team allow (27.3).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Panthers collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per matchup (376.4).

In games that Carolina picks up over 376.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Washington has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Football Team rack up just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).

When Washington scores more than 19.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Football Team rack up 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers allow (280.7).

Washington is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up over 280.7 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

In five home games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.

This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.

In four road games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

Football Team away games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.