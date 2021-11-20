Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards (237.8 per game) while completing 212 of 334 passes (63.5%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 120 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.2% of the time.
- Wentz has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Wentz recorded 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
- The 201.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Wentz went 22-for-34 (64.7 percent) for 180 yards.
- Wentz has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 ypg) on 71-of-115 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
76
22.4%
55
729
5
10
26.3%
Zach Pascal
52
15.3%
32
328
3
9
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
35
10.3%
29
303
1
2
5.3%
