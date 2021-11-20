Bookmakers have listed player props for Carson Wentz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards (237.8 per game) while completing 212 of 334 passes (63.5%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 120 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.2% of the time.

Wentz has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Wentz recorded 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.

The 201.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Wentz went 22-for-34 (64.7 percent) for 180 yards.

Wentz has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 ypg) on 71-of-115 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3%

