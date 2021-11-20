Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player props for Carson Wentz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards (237.8 per game) while completing 212 of 334 passes (63.5%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 120 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Colts, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.2% of the time.
  • Wentz has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Wentz recorded 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
  • The 201.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Wentz went 22-for-34 (64.7 percent) for 180 yards.
  • Wentz has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 ypg) on 71-of-115 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

