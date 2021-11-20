Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 726 receiving yards (80.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 47 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 73 of his team's 332 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.
- Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Lamb was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 94 yards (15.7 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Lamb's 24 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 229 yards (76.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
Cedrick Wilson
27
8.1%
19
280
3
4
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive