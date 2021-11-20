There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 726 receiving yards (80.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 47 receptions and six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 73 of his team's 332 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.

Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Lamb was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 94 yards (15.7 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Lamb's 24 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 229 yards (76.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6% Cedrick Wilson 27 8.1% 19 280 3 4 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive