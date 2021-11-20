Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 726 receiving yards (80.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 47 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 73 of his team's 332 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.
  • Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Lamb was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 94 yards (15.7 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Lamb's 24 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 229 yards (76.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

Cedrick Wilson

27

8.1%

19

280

3

4

8.5%

