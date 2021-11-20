Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has 433 yards receiving on 29 catches (52 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 48.1 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 14.9% (52 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 219.2 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Claypool did not record a catch in last week's game against the Lions.
- Claypool's seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three games.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
52
14.9%
29
433
1
7
14.9%
Diontae Johnson
82
23.4%
52
613
3
7
14.9%
Najee Harris
56
16.0%
44
317
2
10
21.3%
Pat Freiermuth
42
12.0%
32
276
4
10
21.3%
