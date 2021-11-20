Chase Claypool has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has 433 yards receiving on 29 catches (52 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 48.1 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 14.9% (52 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.

Claypool (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 219.2 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Claypool did not record a catch in last week's game against the Lions.

Claypool's seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3% Pat Freiermuth 42 12.0% 32 276 4 10 21.3%

