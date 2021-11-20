Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Chase Claypool has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has 433 yards receiving on 29 catches (52 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 48.1 yards per game.
  • Claypool has been the target of 14.9% (52 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 219.2 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool did not record a catch in last week's game against the Lions.
  • Claypool's seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

Pat Freiermuth

42

12.0%

32

276

4

10

21.3%

