Before placing any bets on Chris Godwin's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has hauled in 57 catches for 717 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 77 times, and averages 79.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 20.1% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.7% of the time while running the football 33.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Godwin's 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Giants are 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups with the Giants, Godwin has not had a touchdown catch.

The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Godwin was targeted eight times and totaled 57 yards on seven receptions.

Godwin's 31 targets have led to 23 catches for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3% Leonard Fournette 48 12.5% 38 284 0 8 11.4%

