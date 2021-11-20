Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin has hauled in 57 catches for 717 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 77 times, and averages 79.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.1% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.7% of the time while running the football 33.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Godwin's 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Giants are 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups with the Giants, Godwin has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Godwin was targeted eight times and totaled 57 yards on seven receptions.
- Godwin's 31 targets have led to 23 catches for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
Leonard Fournette
48
12.5%
38
284
0
8
11.4%
