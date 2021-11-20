Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chris Godwin's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin has hauled in 57 catches for 717 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 77 times, and averages 79.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.1% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.7% of the time while running the football 33.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Godwin's 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Giants are 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Giants, Godwin has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Godwin was targeted eight times and totaled 57 yards on seven receptions.
  • Godwin's 31 targets have led to 23 catches for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

Leonard Fournette

48

12.5%

38

284

0

8

11.4%

