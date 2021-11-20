Publish date:
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McCaffrey has racked up 79 carries for 348 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- And he has tacked on 30 catches for 283 yards (28.3 per game).
- He has handled 79, or 26.9%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Over his three career matchups against them, McCaffrey has averaged 21.3 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 44.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McCaffrey has not rushed for a touchdown against the Football Team.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are sixth in the league, conceding 97.1 yards per game.
- This season the Football Team have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey ran for 95 yards on 13 carries (averaging 7.3 yards per attempt).
- McCaffrey also put up 66 yards on 10 receptions.
- McCaffrey has run for 147 yards on 27 carries (49.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 14 catches for 120 yards (40.0 per game).
McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Christian McCaffrey
79
26.9%
348
1
15
31.9%
4.4
Chuba Hubbard
120
40.8%
421
3
16
34.0%
3.5
Sam Darnold
37
12.6%
185
5
8
17.0%
5.0
Ameer Abdullah
25
-
85
0
2
-
3.4
