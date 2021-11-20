Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Christian McCaffrey, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (5-5) take the field against the Washington Football Team (3-6) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McCaffrey has racked up 79 carries for 348 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.

And he has tacked on 30 catches for 283 yards (28.3 per game).

He has handled 79, or 26.9%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McCaffrey's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Over his three career matchups against them, McCaffrey has averaged 21.3 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 44.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McCaffrey has not rushed for a touchdown against the Football Team.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are sixth in the league, conceding 97.1 yards per game.

This season the Football Team have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey ran for 95 yards on 13 carries (averaging 7.3 yards per attempt).

McCaffrey also put up 66 yards on 10 receptions.

McCaffrey has run for 147 yards on 27 carries (49.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has 14 catches for 120 yards (40.0 per game).

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 79 26.9% 348 1 15 31.9% 4.4 Chuba Hubbard 120 40.8% 421 3 16 34.0% 3.5 Sam Darnold 37 12.6% 185 5 8 17.0% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 25 - 85 0 2 - 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive