November 20, 2021
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Christian McCaffrey, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (5-5) take the field against the Washington Football Team (3-6) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McCaffrey has racked up 79 carries for 348 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • And he has tacked on 30 catches for 283 yards (28.3 per game).
  • He has handled 79, or 26.9%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Over his three career matchups against them, McCaffrey has averaged 21.3 rushing yards per game versus the Football Team, 44.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McCaffrey has not rushed for a touchdown against the Football Team.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are sixth in the league, conceding 97.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Football Team have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey ran for 95 yards on 13 carries (averaging 7.3 yards per attempt).
  • McCaffrey also put up 66 yards on 10 receptions.
  • McCaffrey has run for 147 yards on 27 carries (49.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 14 catches for 120 yards (40.0 per game).

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Christian McCaffrey

79

26.9%

348

1

15

31.9%

4.4

Chuba Hubbard

120

40.8%

421

3

16

34.0%

3.5

Sam Darnold

37

12.6%

185

5

8

17.0%

5.0

Ameer Abdullah

25

-

85

0

2

-

3.4

