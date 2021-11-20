Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points just twice this year.
- So far this season, 55.6% of SMU's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 65.
- Saturday's total is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 80.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 22.9 points above the 42.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.1 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats are 3-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Bearcats score 39.2 points per game, 13.3 more than the Mustangs surrender per contest (25.9).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per outing (405.7).
- When Cincinnati churns out more than 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 5-4-0 this year.
- SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs put up 25.4 more points per game (41.6) than the Bearcats allow (16.2).
- SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.
- The Mustangs collect 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats give up (314.7).
- In games that SMU picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Mustangs have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 28 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|SMU
39.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
418.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.7
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
16
Giveaways
15
28
Takeaways
13