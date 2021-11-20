The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC opponents at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points just twice this year.

So far this season, 55.6% of SMU's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 65.

Saturday's total is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 80.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 22.9 points above the 42.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.1 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats are 3-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bearcats score 39.2 points per game, 13.3 more than the Mustangs surrender per contest (25.9).

When Cincinnati scores more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per outing (405.7).

When Cincinnati churns out more than 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 5-4-0 this year.

SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Mustangs put up 25.4 more points per game (41.6) than the Bearcats allow (16.2).

SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.

The Mustangs collect 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats give up (314.7).

In games that SMU picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Mustangs have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 28 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats