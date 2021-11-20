Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will battle the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of nine times.
  • In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • Sunday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 49.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Cincinnati is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Bengals put up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).
  • When Cincinnati records more than 25.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Bengals collect 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 360.1 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Las Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Raiders are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Raiders average 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Bengals surrender.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals allow (361.2).
  • In games that Las Vegas amasses over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of five home games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 48.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • On the road, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

