The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will battle the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of nine times.

In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

Sunday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 49.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 48.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bengals put up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).

When Cincinnati records more than 25.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bengals collect 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders give up per contest.

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 360.1 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Raiders are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Raiders average 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Bengals surrender.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Raiders rack up 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals allow (361.2).

In games that Las Vegas amasses over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

In four of five home games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 48.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In five road games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

