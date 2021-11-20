Publish date:
Clemson vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 56.5 points in a game this season.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 56.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 48.9, 7.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in seven games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).
- Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Tigers average 344.7 yards per game, 95.8 fewer yards than the 440.5 the Demon Deacons allow per contest.
- In games that Clemson amasses more than 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 21 takeaways .
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Demon Deacons rack up 44.7 points per game, 29.4 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).
- Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team puts up more than 15.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers allow per matchup (310).
- Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team picks up over 310 yards.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Wake Forest
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
44.7
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
344.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.5
310
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.5
14
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
21