ACC foes will clash when the Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) battle the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 56.5 points in a game this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 56.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 48.9, 7.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in seven games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).

Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Tigers average 344.7 yards per game, 95.8 fewer yards than the 440.5 the Demon Deacons allow per contest.

In games that Clemson amasses more than 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 21 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Demon Deacons rack up 44.7 points per game, 29.4 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).

Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team puts up more than 15.3 points.

The Demon Deacons average 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers allow per matchup (310).

Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team picks up over 310 yards.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats