The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will attempt to stop their nine-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42.5 points six of 10 times.

Detroit's games have gone over 42.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 39.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.5 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Browns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Browns average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions give up (28.9).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.

The Browns rack up 363.8 yards per game, only 16.0 fewer than the 379.8 the Lions give up per contest.

When Cleveland amasses over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Lions put up 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns surrender (24.1).

The Lions collect 319.4 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 323.9 the Browns allow.

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up more than 323.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 12.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns are winless ATS (0-1).

In five home games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Detroit is 0-4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

This year, in five road games, Detroit has hit the over once.

Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

