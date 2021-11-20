Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will attempt to stop their nine-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42.5 points six of 10 times.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 42.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 39.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 53 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.5 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Cleveland's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Browns average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions give up (28.9).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.
  • The Browns rack up 363.8 yards per game, only 16.0 fewer than the 379.8 the Lions give up per contest.
  • When Cleveland amasses over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).
  • Detroit is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Lions put up 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns surrender (24.1).
  • The Lions collect 319.4 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 323.9 the Browns allow.
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up more than 323.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 12.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In five home games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit is 0-4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in five road games, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

