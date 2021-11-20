Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60 points in five of nine games this season.

In 40% of Texas State's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.

The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents score an average of 58.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 5-4-0 this year.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 24 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Chanticleers score 8.4 more points per game (42.3) than the Bobcats give up (33.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.

The Chanticleers average 69.9 more yards per game (491.7) than the Bobcats give up per contest (421.8).

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 421.8 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (12).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Bobcats put up 3.4 more points per game (23.2) than the Chanticleers give up (19.8).

When Texas State scores more than 19.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bobcats rack up 22.9 more yards per game (349) than the Chanticleers allow (326.1).

Texas State is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up more than 326.1 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 more times (20 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats