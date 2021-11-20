Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.1 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rams put up 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.7).
- Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.7 points.
- The Rams collect 50.7 fewer yards per game (389.5) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (440.2).
- Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 440.2 yards.
- This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 3-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- The Rainbow Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams give up (23.7).
- When Hawaii puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams allow per contest (348.3).
- When Hawaii totals more than 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 26 times, 15 more than the Rams' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Hawaii
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
385.5
348.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.2
11
Giveaways
26
11
Takeaways
24