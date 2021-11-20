The Colorado State Rams (3-7, 0-0 MWC) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC rivals at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.1 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-5-0 this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Rams put up 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.7).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.7 points.

The Rams collect 50.7 fewer yards per game (389.5) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (440.2).

Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 440.2 yards.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams give up (23.7).

When Hawaii puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams allow per contest (348.3).

When Hawaii totals more than 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 26 times, 15 more than the Rams' takeaways (11).

Season Stats